LANSING, Mich — Wednesday marked the highly anticipated first day of school for students across the Lansing School District. While many returned to familiar hallways, others stepped into the new Mount Hope school.

Students in Lansing began the school year, with some attending the newly built Mount Hope school for the first time.

The new building was funded by the 2022 bond initiative and features modern safety measures, updated technology infrastructure, and improved facilities.

Parents and students expressed excitement about the fresh start, highlighting the clean space, larger rooms, and new amenities like an art room.

Educators and parents believe the upgraded environment will encourage better behavior, focus, and a stronger desire to learn among students.

WATCH: New year, new school: Mt. Hope School opens its doors

New year, new school: Mt. Hope School opens its doors

"We're excited to see the new building and have it be a fresh, clean start," said Sisco, who waited eagerly to hear about her daughter’s first day in the upgraded facility.

Asya Lawrence

The new Mount Hope school, located at the corner of Harding and Mt. Hope Avenue, was made possible by the 2022 bond initiative passed by local voters.

"It has everything from secure vestibules and cameras to fencing for safety," explained Ben Shuldiner, Lansing Schools Superintendent. "But it also includes updated electrical systems for better tech integration and plumbing for exciting new water features. It’s a great, great school."

Students were equally enthusiastic about their new surroundings.

"I think it's better than the last one because we have a lot more room," said 7th grader, Lauren Wilson. "The gym and cafeteria are separated now, so it's a lot nicer."

Another middle schooler, Allison Sisco pointed out the art room.

"Yes, we do have a new art room. It's a really nice room, actually!"

Parents and educators alike are hopeful that the new space will inspire students to stay focused and motivated throughout the year.

"So much was put into this school for them," said Melissa Wilson, a parent and Mt. Hope PTO leader. "I think it's going to encourage them to be on their best behavior, to want to learn, and to really focus. This new school environment is going to be excellent for them."

As students and families check “Day One” off the calendar, the excitement is just beginning for the Mount Hope community.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.