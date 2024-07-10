New Tenant Improvement Program coming to Downtown Lansing

Through the new Tenant Improvement Grant through Downtown Lansing Inc. business owners have the opportunity get funding for rehab projects

DLI will match 50% of eligible rehab investments with a cap of $50,000 per project

Applications opened on July 1st and close on September 30th

In the attached story, we spoke with Cathleen Edgerly of Executive Director of DLI about the importance of these revitalization projects

A lot has changed in downtown Lansing but some of these buildings have not, I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence with a look at a new grant that is aimed helping business owners rehab these historic buildings

"When I was in junior high school I used to work to Richmond brothers clothing store right down the street here" said former lansing resident Ken Spence.

But in 1981 Ken Spence and his family packed up and moved to Florida

"We come back every 2 years to get what we call out "Michigan Fix" he said.

Stop number 1 is usually right here in Downtown Lansing

"and oh my goodness we are so impressed with the changes that have happened" Ken continued

"New housing developments, new businesses calling downtown Lansing their home" said Cathleen Edgerly, Executive Director of DLI

To add to the growing community, Downtown Lansing Inc is introducing their New Tenant Improvement Program grantwith the hopes of revitalizing the original buildings

"Its no secret that based on the changes and how people work... we have a number of vacant spaces and a number of those vacant spaces include these historic first floor retail spaces" Edgerly said.

DLI will use a total of $1 million dollars in grant funds to match 50% of rehab investments and is looking to fund projects specially on the interior and exterior of existing downtown buildings.... The grant is for commercial use only and any business owner interested in opening a storefront downtown is welcome to apply

With the goal of Bringing more life to a downtown that has seen many phases"

"Its just amazing what they've done and we were so concerned about them closing the factories and what would happen to Lansing but it hasn't happened... its beautiful" Ken said

