New Panda Express coming to Lansing Township

LANSING, Mich. — Panda Express will soon be building a new location in Lansing Township.

Lansing Township Planner Brad Beck confirmed the new location to FOX 47 News via email saying it will be located in Eastwood Towne Center directly south of the Champps restaurant on Preyde Blvd.

"The building is a new concept for Panda, and it has a nice mix of materials, colors and architectural features that culminate into a visually appealing experience, and it will be a great addition to the Eastwood Towne Center and the township," Beck wrote.

Beck said the project was approved Dec. 6 by the Township Board.

The new restaurant space will be 2,225 square feet with indoor dining and a drive-through.

Panda Express will be a stand-alone building, however, is the first phase of a two-phase project on the property.

The second building is an approved concept for 2,340 square feet with a drive-through. The user of that building has not yet been determined.

Construction on Panda Express is set to begin in the spring or summer and should be complete by fall.

The California-based chain currently has over 2,000 locations with four in the Greater Lansing area.

