LANSING, Mich — Mayor Andy Schor recently announced the city’s decision to move forward with plans for the mod pod community in the parking lot of the Ingham County Human Services Building. While the announcement brought clarity to the site selection process, it also sparked renewed concerns among nearby homeowners.

Mayor Andy Schor and neighborhood advisory board members selected the Ingham County Human Services Building parking lot as the proposed location for Lansing’s new mod pod community for people experiencing homelessness.

Neighbors along Armstrong Road expressed mixed reactions at a community meeting, with some saying they were unaware of the plan and concerned about safety, property maintenance, and oversight.

Councilmember Deyanira Nevárez Martínez and residents distributed flyers and encouraged community involvement, emphasizing that conversations and planning committees are just beginning.

City officials say the site was chosen for its central location and access to public transit and job resources, and they promise fencing, management, and safety measures if the project moves forward.

WATCH: New mod pod location sparks debate in Lansing neighborhood

New mod pod location sparks debate in Lansing neighborhood

Tuesday night, concerned neighbors gathered to get some of their questions answered.

“At first I thought, uh oh, we’re going to have to talk about some issues that can arise,” said Loretta Stanaway.

Stanaway has lived in her home on Armstrong Road for more than 40 years. Over time, she’s grown used to the view of the Human Services building but soon that view could include temporary structures designed to house people experiencing homelessness.

Asya Lawrence

“I didn’t get the chance to voice my opinion because I knew nothing,” one neighbor said.

In the days leading up to the meeting, a group of neighbors — along with Lansing City Council member Deyanira Nevárez Martínez — went door to door handing out flyers. The information outlined details of the proposed mod pod site and encouraged residents to attend Tuesday’s meeting to discuss their concerns with city officials.

“This is only the beginning of conversations,” Martínez said. “We’re inviting folks to serve on the different committees that HRCS currently has to figure out intake or the policies that will be in place.”

Earlier in the day, Mayor Schor said after much research and consideration, his administration and advisory board members identified the Human Services parking lot as the most ideal location.

Asya Lawrence

“It’s on a bus line, which is great because we want to make sure that people who are in those are going to be able to get to work. It’s right down the street from Capital Area Michigan Works. It’s central to the city,” Schor said.

While some neighbors say they support the effort,

“This concept is brand new. I know it stresses a lot of people out, but we have to do something different to teach individuals skills,” said Edwin Taylor.

Others continue to raise concerns about safety and property maintenance.

City officials assured residents that if the process moves forward, the mod pod community will be equipped with fencing, proper management, and additional safety measures.

Asya Lawrence

Still, many neighbors say they hope for transparency and open communication as discussions continue.

“Our focus is similar,” Stanaway said. “We both want to focus on ways to find the answers that make the community comfortable with this so they will buy into this and help it succeed.”

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.