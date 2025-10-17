New era for Michigan Avenue as construction wraps up

LANSING, Mich — After years of planning and months of extensive construction, the long-anticipated Michigan Avenue road project is officially complete.

The $14 million overhaul has transformed one of Lansing’s key corridors, delivering smoother roads, modern infrastructure, and a fresh sense of optimism for local businesses and residents.

“I was on my way walking home — I live just three blocks away — and I saw all the excitement,” said resident Fred Christopherson. “I figured something was up, so I came to investigate.”

Fred isn’t the only one who noticed. Business owners along the stretch, like Reem Hannah of Jerusalem Bakery, have been closely watching the progress. For them, the project's completion marks the end of a difficult chapter — and the beginning of a brighter one.

“It’s finally all done. We waited patiently,” said Hannah with a smile.

The project includes several major upgrades:

Reduced traffic lanes: From five lanes down to four, aimed at improving safety and traffic flow.

Added bike lanes and wider sidewalks to promote alternative transportation and pedestrian access.

Upgraded underground infrastructure, including sewer systems designed to reduce pollution entering the river.

Mayor Andy Schor acknowledged the growing pains of the construction but emphasized the long-term benefits.

“It’s frustrating to get around during construction,” Schor said. “But we also know this leads to new roads, cleaner sewers, economic development, new housing, and more entertainment options. These are the investments that transform a city.”

For local business owners like Hannah, the journey hasn’t been easy.

“We lost a percentage of our business... it wasn't easy to go through it,” she said. “But we thank God it’s opening today — that’s awesome.”

Despite the challenges, there’s a shared sense of hope and excitement about the revitalized Michigan Avenue. The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks not just the end of a construction project, but the beginning of a new era for this busy cooridor.

