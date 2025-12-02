“New energy for the block”: Gillespie Group begins construction on Brick Row redevelopment project

LANSING, Mich — The 600 block of Michigan Avenue—currently known to many as part of Lansing’s Stadium District—is on the verge of major transformation. Soon, it will be reintroduced as Brick Row, a mixed-use redevelopment that aims to bring new housing and retail to the area.

Developers recently kicked off the project with what they call a “wall-breaking” event, signaling the start of construction. As work begins, local business owners are voicing their hopes for what this new chapter will bring.

Asya Lawrence

Cameron Gnass, a long-time building owner in the Stadium District, is enthusiastic about the possibilities.

“I’m open to anything that will bring new energy to this block,” Gnass said.

Ben Bakken, who also works out of the Stadium District, hopes to see new retail options join the neighborhood.

“Some clothing outlets—maybe a big and tall store—but maybe I'm biased there,” Bakken joked.

Both Bakken and Gnass have watched the Stadium District evolve over the years and say the transformation has been remarkable.

“Before the baseball park was here, before the Stadium District was here… seeing where we are now brings a tear to my eye,” Bakken reflected.

Gnass echoed the sentiment, adding:

“It’s great to see the new reinvestment in what’s going on around here, and it will be exciting to have new neighbors.”

The Brick Row redevelopment is led by the Gillespie Group and is planned to include:

15 new housing units

6 ground-floor retail spaces

Pat Gillespie says the project is deeply rooted in local collaboration.

“Everybody that we’ve hired has been in the city of Lansing and fully ingrained in making this happen… it’s a lot more fun to work with people you know,” Gillespie said.

Brick Row is also one of the first major projects supported by the new LEAP THRIVE program, a Lansing Economic Area Partnership initiative designed to help maximize grant funding for significant community developments.

Keith Lambert, President of LEAP THRIVE, described the project as a catalyst for the program.

“They were kind of the inspiration, and then we were able to go behind the scenes as LEAP and create this platform… this is the original pilot project that inspired the thing. But we see it as a broader model and hope to work with many other real estate developers to help make their projects happen too.”

The Gillespie Group says the Brick Row project is expected to be completed by September 2026.

