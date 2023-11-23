New details into the death of 2 year old King, one federally charged

LANSING, Mich. — It’s been almost a month since 2 year old King died after getting his hands on a gun. His father Joseph Muhammad said every day is struggle without his baby boy.

“It’s a suffocating pain that is hard to explain and I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” Muhammad said.

It happened at the Sunoco Gas Station on Dunckel Road late last month. Police originally said Avis Coward, who family members confirmed was king’s mom’s friend, left King in the car with an unsecured gun.

It was later reveled that the Coward actually left King in the car with his mom. She told police when Coward exited the car, King climbed in the front seat, while she was on the phone, and shot himself.

“She just made a horrific mistake and it cost us a lot,” Muhammad said.

After king was shot, the gun fell out the car, according to court documents these surveillance photos show Coward picking the weapon up and putting it back in the car. Authorities said after that Coward got in the car and drove off. He was later arrested and the car that King was shot in was found burned up in a Lansing field/

On Thursday, authorities announced that Coward will be federally charged as a felon in possession of a fire arm.

“He’s taken a life and he needs to sit down for life,” Muhammad said.

As Muhammad tries to digest all this new information, he’s left sending a message to the community.

“Please lock your guns up and protect out kids,” he said.

It’s possible that Coward could face additional charges on the county level, its also possible King’s mom could face charges on the county level.