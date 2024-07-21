New businesses in old spaces: SaltRock Brewing Company opens in Lansing

SaltRock Brewing Company had its grand opening on Friday July 19th, in Lansing

The menu and location are unique, featuring a chop house-style menu and a neighborhood-city-like setting

Watch the video above to hear owner Steve Kelly's excitement about the opening.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Aimee West came to SaltRock Brewing Company on Saturday and couldn’t be happier to see a new development in her neighborhood.

“I'm actually really excited because I live downtown, and so a restaurant within walking distance is like chefs kiss perfect.” Said Aimee West, Lansing Resident.

West said she had enjoyed her time on the patio.

“It's been lovely, it’s been really great, especially this patio area; this is going to be fantastic at night with these lights and the little tables; this is going to be great for date nights. Said West.

Steve Kelly, Owner of Salt Rock Brewing Company, said the grand opening this weekend is years in the making.

“It's crazy that we even got here, but running a credit card for the first time in three and a half years was awesome, definitely exciting." Said Steve Kelly, Owner of SaltRocks Brewing Co.

The brewing company is located on the edge of downtown, in a neighborhood-city setting. It features a menu different from that of many brew pubs.

“The menu is completely unique; it's more of a chop house style menu, compared to most brewpubs that have a lot of bar fare, I guess you’d like to call it." Said Kelly.

“Carbonara, instead of pizza and wings and stuff like that,” Said Kelly.

The building's history was embraced and restored by the brewing company through the renovation process.

“A lot of the original stuff is in there, the wall where our logo is on, that used to be all plaster, and we chipped it off to expose the old brick and then leave our logo on there so we have something that’s still original to the building.” Said Kelly.

Kelly says they don't let the Brewery title fool you; there's a little something for everyone.

“This is definitely family-friendly; for sure; we have high chairs, Mac n cheese on the menu, and hamburgers, so you can feed your kids any of that to keep them happy.” Said Kelly.

New businesses taking over old spaces in Lansing.

“I always feel that you should shop local to support the local food ventures people try to do, and if you don’t go, they're never gonna last.” Said West.

