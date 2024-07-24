Neogen's investment expansion plan in Lansing, more jobs and more revenue for the city

The $208 million investment is an expansion from Neogen's original $71 million investment in 2022.

The expansion is expected to bring more jobs to city.

Economic excitement in Lansing, it all comes after the food testing company Neogen announced its investment expansion plan.

“It's going to help our economic growth,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

You may remember in 2022, Neogen had a Brownfield redevelopment plan approved to begin construction on a 3-story manufacturing and research building on East Shiawassee Street - an estimated $71 million investment.

Now, the company is hoping to amend that Brownfield plan, so they can tear down the building next door and make the manufacturing and research facility bigger, in total this would be a $208 million investment.

Schor said there are many reasons why he is fully on board with the plan, starting with employment, Between the original plan and the expansion, Lansing is looking at about 115 new jobs.

“These are really good jobs,” Schor said. “They’re going to bring great talent here or we are going to be able to grow our own talent.”

A bigger manufacturing company, with more employees, brings high tax revenue to Lansing

Officials tell us the city and other local taxing units will receive, on average, $1.8 million in property tax revenue from the expansion.

