Neogen’s expansion in Lansing approved

LANSING, Mich — Thriving and successful is how Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is describing Neogen, after the food tasting company decided to expand in the city.

“Being an international company and increasing their foot print in Lansing, which is a great place to invest, we're thrilled,” Schor said.

You may remember - in 2022 Neogen's Brownfield redevelopment plan for a 3 story manufacturing and research building on East Shiawasee street was approved. his was a @71 dollar investment. But now that investment has increased.

At the last city council meeting, council approved a brownfield expansion to Neogen's original plan. It's a $208 dollar investment that will include tearing down the building next door and making the research facility bigger.

The plan is also expected to bring 115 new jobs to Lansing, but there was some opposition from one council member to support the plan because of recent claims against Neogen made with the national Labor Relations Board. We don't know the details of those cases, but can confirm Neogen has 3 claims open.

“What would it be if we approved and supported this claim and we just didn't wait to see how things pan out? That wouldn't be good,” said councilman Brian Jackson.

Neogen's Chief Legal and Compliance officer Amy Rocklin countered.

“The NLRB has granted an hearing,” Rocklin said. “It doesn’t mean we did anything wrong. its just to see if the allegations are true or not.”

It's unclear when the project's construction will be done, but when its done, we're told Lansing and other local taxing units will received on average an additional $1.8 million dollars in property tax revenue.