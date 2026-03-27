LANSING, Mich — Neighbors and HRCS officials are gaining a clearer picture of what lies ahead for the Nova Housing Initiative, a project aimed at addressing homelessness through innovative, community-based solutions.

The Nova Housing Initiative will bring 50 modular “mod pod” units to house unhoused individuals, with the project moving forward after site approval.

Community members, including longtime followers of the project, say recent meetings have improved clarity and confidence in the initiative.

Officials are emphasizing a trauma-informed, community-centered design and have introduced five workgroups to involve residents in planning.

Some neighbors remain concerned about earlier lack of input, but the city says more meetings and opportunities for feedback are coming.

WATCH: Neighbors weigh in as the Nova Housing Initiative moves forward

Neighbors weigh in as the Nova Housing Initiative moves forward

Lansing neighbor Sherri Chaffee expressed renewed optimism about the project’s direction.

“After today’s meeting, I have more clarity and more hope for this project because they have so many people involved,” she said.

Sherri and her husband, Mike Chaffee, have been closely following the initiative since its early stages. Mike highlighted the importance of the project’s chosen location, noting its proximity to essential services.

“I like that it’s the DHS building because it’s close to them, and they’re working with some of the people who may qualify,” he said. “That would give them feedback on a daily basis.”

The Nova Housing Initiative plans to install 50 modular housing units known as “mod pods" to provide temporary housing for unhoused individuals who pass background checks. These units are expected to become available within the next year.

After months of discussion, Lansing’s Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) Advisory Board, along with the Mayor’s Neighborhood Advisory Board, approved the parking lot of the Ingham County Human Services Building as the site for the development. This decision allows officials to move forward with the next phase of planning.

According to HRCS leadership, the project is designed with a trauma-informed approach.

“We’re creating a community that will support health and healing in a holistic way for the people who will be a part of it,” Daphine Whitfield said.

At Thursday’s meeting, HRCS leaders invited residents to share their ideas and concerns as planning continues. Five community workgroups were introduced, offering opportunities for neighbors to participate directly in shaping the project.

Community Outreach & Recruitment



Resident & Stakeholder Input & Co-Design



Community Building & Engagement Programs



Communication & Feedback Mechanisms



Partnership & Collaboration



However, some attendees still had some concerns.

“To me, an effort should have been planned before this point,” one neighbor said. “Those of us who live here and own property weren’t part of the earlier planning.”

Despite these concerns, former HRCS Director Kim Coleman emphasized that community engagement is ongoing and essential to the project’s success. Officials plan to host additional meetings in the coming months to gather further input.

Residents who were unable to attend Thursday’s meeting can still get involved by visiting the HRCS page on the city’s website to share feedback or request to join one of the community workgroups.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.