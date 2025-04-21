Neighbors take action against fast-spreading invasive plant

Mid-Michigan CISMA hosted a training event to educate residents on how to stop the spread of invasive lesser celandine, which threatens native plants and pollinators.

Invasive Species Coordinator Stephanie Day says volunteer help is crucial and more training events are planned to expand community involvement.

Watch the video above to see how Sunday's training event went.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Sunday, leaders at Mid-Michigan Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area, otherwise known as CISMA, hosted a training event showing neighbors how they can be helpful in preventing the spread of lesser celandine.

It’s an invasive species of plant that is preventing native plants and pollinators from growing, which could harm Michigan's ecosystem...

We told you recently that it's spreading fast in parts of Eaton County. Stephanie Day, the invasive species coordinator for Mid-Michigan CISMA.

“I’m so glad that people were interested in helping me with this project. Mid-Michigan CISMA is only one person, so in order to get the most work done, I really need help, volunteers, to help out.”

Day said she’ll be continuing to host events like this one to train more volunteers.

