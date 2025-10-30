Neighbors react to Lansing’s Mod Pod Community cost

LANSING, Mich — Lansing continues planning for a modular housing community designed to help stabilize people experiencing homelessness, though some residents question the project's approach and cost.

The city has already purchased 50 modular pods that will house 66 people and provide supportive services including help obtaining identification and employment as residents work toward permanent housing. City Council approved a resolution supporting the Mod Pods several months ago.

"This is going to be an area where they get stabilized," officials said about the planned community.

The pods will offer wraparound services and allow people to stay between six and 24 months while transitioning to permanent housing. However, the city is still working on securing a location for the facility.

"We are working on a location," city officials said.

Community Concerns Over Funding

Some neighbors have raised concerns about the project, particularly its $750,000 operating cost. Chelsea Wooton, who has experienced homelessness herself, believes the money would be better spent on direct housing assistance.

"Why are we investing in these mod pods," Wooton questioned. "The mod pods, it's just a bandaid, just a bandaid. Investing in those is taking money away from giving people direct deposits for apartment, and setting them up needed necessities."

Mayor Defends Investment

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor offered a different perspective on the funding, explaining that the costs cover more than just housing.

"The 750 thousand dollars isn't for just the living, it's for the services," Schor said. "Whatever it is that they need to be stabilized, that is much more than what they will pay for rent."

The city hopes to have the mod pod community operational by September 2026. In the meantime, officials are forming committees for residents to participate in the project's development.

