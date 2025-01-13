Neighbors gather for Fellowship in the Park to support community needs

Fellowship in the park takes place every second Sunday of the month.

Neighbors serve food and give away clothing and necessities to neighbors in need.

Watch the video above to see how you can get involved.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“Together we can be a change for the community.” Said Willie Mitchell, Organizer.

On Sunday, neighbors gathered at Reutter Park in Lansing for what’s known as Fellowship in the Park, where they served free hot meals, gave away clothing, and provided other necessities.

Several organizations came together to put on the event, all to serve neighbors in need.

Willie Mitchell, one of the organizers, says this event has been happening for years and he hopes to see it expand.

“It’s every second Sunday. If you have a business, a church, an organization, or people you want to send who can be involved with the community, we would love for them to come out. If you have anything—whether it’s clothes or anything that can help somebody—we would love for those people to be a part of it,” said Mitchell.

