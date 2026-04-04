LANSING, Mich — Neighbors gathered for a service of quiet devotion inside the historic Saint Mary Cathedral in Lansing on Friday to observe Good Friday.



Lansing neighbors gathered at Saint Mary Cathedral for a Good Friday service of quiet devotion.

Bishop Earl Boyea said the focus of the weekend is the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Attendees reflected on the importance of prayer, love, and welcoming others during the holiday.

The day is recognized as part of some of the holiest days of the year for Catholics.

WATCH: Neighbors gather at Saint Mary Cathedral in Lansing to take part in Good Friday service

Neighbors gather at Saint Mary Cathedral in Lansing to take part in Good Friday service

“Well today is Good Friday and so we’re celebrating the death of our Lord on the cross today,” Bishop Earl Boyea said.

Boyea reflected on what the service means for neighbors.

“It’s just a feast of love today, and I think that’s amazing,” Boyea said.

The focus remains on one central message for the Easter weekend.

“It is the belief in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and that's the heart of everything, I think that’s what everyone wants to celebrate,” Boyea said.

Neighbor Cynthia Pahlkotter said the weekend is the most important of the year for her.

“It’s good to see all these people, praying and loving God,” Pahlkotter said.

For Pahlkotter, the message of the day extends far beyond the cathedral walls.

“Everyone is welcome, we love everybody here and we love everybody not here,” Pahlkotter said.

Boyea reflected on what the weekend meant to him personally, and how those traditions began at home.

“It’s just a time of quiet prayer, I remember as a kid our parents would keep us indoors for three hours, from noon till three we just had to be in the house quiet, and it was just a time to remember, something special happened here, when the Lord died for us,” Boyea said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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