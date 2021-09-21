Need a job? Sparrow is hiring for hundreds of positions

LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow Health is looking to hire for hundreds of positions and they're holding a job fair right here in Lansing this week.

Applicants could even be hired on the spot.

"We are looking to fill every type of position that we have within the health system," said Shelley Pfaff-Doody, Sparrow's director of talent acquisition.

The job fair is being held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Sparrow Physicians Health Plan at 1400 E. Michigan Ave. on Wednesday and Thursday this week. Attendees can register online but drop-ins are also welcome.

Attendees should plan to bring their resume and identification. Sparrow is looking to hire in positions across mid-Michigan including Lansing and community hospitals in Carson City, Charlotte, Ionia and St. Johns.

"If you're interested in making a difference right in your community, I would encourage you to come out and be prepared to interview, on-the-spot job offers, pre-employment physicals and we hope to have a great turnout and we hope to see you here," Pfaff-Doody said.

Masks are required for entry.

