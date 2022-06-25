NAACP teaming up with Black Greek organizations to rally at state Capitol

LANSING, Mich. — The NAACP is planning to rally in Lansing next Tuesday to "protect voting and student rights."

The NAACP Michigan Conference is collaborating this year with several Black Greek organizations in an effort to get their message out there.

Every year, the group comes to the state Capitol as part of its NAACP Legislative Day.

Leaders from the civil rights organization plan to meet with state lawmakers to bring attention to voting and student rights.

"This is a significant day at the Capitol. Some of the most intellectual and civil rights leaders will emerge on the Capitol next Tuesday, and what we have to say when we gather to convene will be so powerful and meaningful,” said Leslie Love of the Michigan Black Legislative Caucus.

Leaders say they hope to talk about the voter suppression bills introduced in the state House.

The rally is happening at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook