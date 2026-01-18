Music lovers browse vintage vinyl at Lansing Record and CD Show Saturday

LANSING, Mich — Tens of thousands of vinyl records were available for browsing and buying at the Lansing Record and CD Show on Saturday at the Quality Inn University.

The event brought together music lovers to connect over their shared passion for vinyl records, both vintage and new releases.

"There's just tons and tons of used vintage vinyl and there's also new vinyl too," show promoter Rodney Branham said.

For many collectors, the hobby represents a lifelong passion that started in childhood.

"The love of records is with everybody that's here and myself. I grew up spending every penny of my allowance on records, and I've kept buying records," Branham added.

Organizers say their next show will be held on July 11th.

