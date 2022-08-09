Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses going up for auction in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. — Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses are going up for auction in Ingham County at the end of this month.

There are about 70 properties, which Ingham County Treasurer Alan Fox said is much less than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We reduced the number of foreclosures because of the emergency and to give people opportunities to pay on the property," Fox said.

Some of the properties up for auction are two historic homes in Lansing and an old barbershop in Leslie.

Fox warned buyers to do their research before making a bid.

"They're all in pretty bad shape, but we're looking for buyers to make something of them and restore them to proper use," Fox said.

If you're interested in bidding on a property, you must have $2,000 in cash or check at the auction.