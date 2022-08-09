Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses going up for auction in Ingham County

Barbershop in Leslie up for auction
Hunter Gadwell
Barbershop in Leslie is located at 206 S. Main St.
Barbershop in Leslie up for auction
Posted at 5:14 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 17:14:30-04

LANSING, Mich.  — Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses are going up for auction in Ingham County at the end of this month.

There are about 70 properties, which Ingham County Treasurer Alan Fox said is much less than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We reduced the number of foreclosures because of the emergency and to give people opportunities to pay on the property," Fox said.

Some of the properties up for auction are two historic homes in Lansing and an old barbershop in Leslie.

Fox warned buyers to do their research before making a bid.

"They're all in pretty bad shape, but we're looking for buyers to make something of them and restore them to proper use," Fox said.

If you're interested in bidding on a property, you must have $2,000 in cash or check at the auction.

For more information on the auction, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021
Isabella Martin, Multimedia Journalist

Isabella Martin

3:46 PM, May 05, 2022

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins & Isabella Martin

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter