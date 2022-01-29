MSU graduate student opens coffee shop with Lebanese and French products

LANSING, Mich. — Arabic coffee, macaroons, and fresh croissants… Tarek Chawich let his roots influence the menu when he opened Château Coffee Co. on South Waverly Road in Lansing.

Chawich, a graduate student who was born in Lebanon, has big plans for the space, which was designed by MSU freshman Adrienne Wright in collaboration with MSU’s Interior Design Student Organization.

Luisa Wiewgorra, Fox 47 News Baklava, Château Coffee Co.

“We want to be like the innovators in the space, like we want to, like make different coffee drinks and, you know, revolutionize coffee,” Chawich said.

One way of trying to innovate the coffee world is their canned coffee drinks. Those are iced coffee drinks which are prepared and then sealed in a can as they are ordered. Chawich said, people like to take them on trips or to refrigerate and drink them the next day.

Luisa Wiewgorra, Fox 47 News Canned coffee drinks, Château Coffee Co.



Baristas are not just baristas at Château Coffee Co. Lauren Hole, an MSU student and a barista at Château Coffee Co. said, “I'm a digital storytelling major at MSU. And I think it's really awesome that Chawich wanted to kind of apply our skills that come from outside of coffee and making coffee to the job, so I'm able to kind of getting into content creation here, which I think is just super awesome.”

Besides offering an Açai bowl and different sandwiches they offer lots of coffee, brewed with beans from Lansing’s 517 Coffee.

Luisa Wiewgorra, Fox 47 News Arabic Coffee, Château Coffee Co.



“I like drinking Arabic coffee and then lattes. We have a lot of different specialty flavors like s'mores, brown sugar, cinnamon, toasted marshmallow...Our hot chocolates really good. We actually put marshmallows on top and we toast them,” Chawich said.

Luisa Wiewgorra, Fox 47 News Hot Chocolate, Château Coffee Co.



The location isn’t close to campus, but it may draw students anyhow.

“I'm a huge fan of just coffee places and little shops that you know, you can come and sit and do your homework. It’s a little far from where I'm at, but I'm willing to drive out here,” said Pa Vang, a customer and MSU Alumna.

