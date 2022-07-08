Watch Now
MotorCities opens applications for 2022-2023 Challenge and Mini Grant programs

MotorCities National Heritage Area
A Michigan nonprofit dedicated to preserving the history of the automotive industry is looking for grant applicants.
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jul 08, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan nonprofit dedicated to preserving the history of the automotive industry is looking for grant applicants.

The MotorCities National Heritage Area will award several up to $25,000 Challenge Grants and smaller $1,500 mini-grants for projects that focus on automotive or labor heritage.

The projects must promote heritage tourism, education, revitalization or interpretation efforts to tell the project's story to a broad audience.

Anyone looking to apply must attend a grant workshop on July 27 at noon.

The grant application closes on Aug. 15 at 11:59 p.m., and the project must be completed by Sept. 30, 2023.

If you’d like to learn more, click here.

