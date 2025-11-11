LANSING, Mich — For many of us, slipping on a new pair of shoes is something we take for granted. But for Michigan’s veterans—especially those experiencing hardship—it can mean so much more.

Footprints of Michigan, a Lansing-based nonprofit, held its seventh annual Veterans Day shoe giveaway, ensuring local veterans receive footwear.

Executive Director Geronimo Lerma started the event to give back to those who served, calling it a small token of appreciation.

Hundreds of people attended at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Lansing, with community members showing support and veterans selecting from donated shoes.



WATCH: More than shoes: Footprints of Michigan is honoring veterans for the 7th year in a row

On this Veterans Day, and for the past six years, Footprints of Michigan has worked to make sure that the last thing veterans have to worry about is what’s on their feet.

Inside the organization’s Lansing garage, volunteers were hard at work. But just next door, the real action was happening—the Veterans Day Shoe Giveaway, an annual event dedicated to honoring those who’ve served.

Meet Geronimo Lerma, the Executive Director of Footprints of Michigan and the heart behind the initiative.

“The need was there,” said Geronimo. “We started by helping unhoused veterans, but we just wanted to give back to those who served. On Veterans Day, this is our small token of appreciation—a simple pair of shoes.”From that single idea, a powerful tradition has taken shape.

Hundreds of people streamed in and out of the Fraternal Order of Eagles hall in Lansing, choosing from rows of donated gym shoes. Some came to pick up a pair, while others simply came to show their support.

“We appreciate the people who selflessly volunteer their service,” said one attendee.

Among them was George LaForge, an Army veteran who served for eight and a half years.

“A friend on Facebook posted about the event,” LaForge shared. “I had the time today, so I decided to come.”It was her first time attending the giveaway—but certainly not her last.

“You make a lot of good friends and connections with people,” she said.

For Footprints of Michigan, these shoes are more than just footwear—they’re a symbol gratitude, and community.

