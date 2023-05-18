More than an area code: Lansing community reflects on what they love about the area for 517 Day

LANSING, Mich. — 517 is more than an area code to the Lansing community, and as people gathered at Lansing Shuffle Wednesday for a 517 Day celebration, we wanted to know what they love about the city.

"It becomes a second home, and so I definitely believe Lansing like is 517 is my second home now," one event attendee said.

Whether they're born and raised in Lansing or from far away, on May 17, the love for the 517 runs deep.

"My favorite thing about Lansing, I would say the activities and the potential, especially with networking. There's so many people out here different type of people," one community member said.

"I love everything from my Moneyball Sportswear to my opportunity to shop at Eastwood Towne Center. I love the people at Lansing Shuffle. The amazing food has me in a choke hold," another community member said.

Wednesday's event featured popular food, music and fun and brought people together to soak it all in.

"Just to have this headline, I've always loved the water. I'm a Pisces, so this just brings the life out of me," one business owner said as he admired the Grand River view.

"It's like new and fresh and welcoming to like, people, babies, dogs, you name it. We got it all, so we're really excited to be tied with the community," said Julie Sailors with Lansing Shuffle

Happy 517 Day mid- Michigan!

