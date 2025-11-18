More Michigan families are enrolling in free pre-k, but spots remain open in local classrooms

LANSING, Mich — Michigan’s Pre-K for All program is reaching record enrollment across the state — but there’s still room for families in our area.

Michigan’s Pre-K for All program is seeing record enrollment, but local centers — including Little Dreamers Daycare Center — still have open spots.

Owner Jacqueline Taylor says the program significantly helps families by reducing childcare costs and increasing access for four-year-olds.

Little Dreamers was recently approved as a Pre-K for All site and will open its first classroom on December 1st.

State officials report 51,000 students enrolled statewide and note that more funding was allocated as enrollment grows; families can still apply for this year and next.

I caught up with Jacqueline Taylor, owner of Little Dreamers Learning Center in Lansing, to hear how the growing program is impacting parents and providers. Taylor, who started Little Dreamers 10 years ago, says the state’s free Pre-K program has been a game-changer for many of the families she serves.

“We recognize that alleviating costs was a huge benefit to our families,”— Jacqueline Taylor.

Taylor spoke during the Supporting Working Parents in Today’s Workforce panel at the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce office on Tuesday, where she shared her experiences working in early childhood education and her perspective on the Pre-K for All initiative.

“We believe in the mission of it… to make sure that all 4-year-olds at least have this great access,” said Taylor.

When asked whether Little Dreamers is officially part of the program, Taylor confirmed the big news:

“We are! We’re very excited. This year we were approved as a Pre-K for All site. We are opening our first classroom December 1st.”

During a press conference Tuesday, state officials shared the same enthusiasm. As of October, 51,000 children across Michigan are enrolled in Pre-K for All — a number that continues to rise.

“The legislature appropriated additional dollars for this program because it was growing, so the amount that the state is spending increases as more children enroll in the program," said Emily Laidlaw, Deputy Director of Early Education at MiLEAP.

Despite the surge in enrollment, the state says seats are still available for both the current school year and the next.

Parents who want to check eligibility or find a participating center can visit the PreK for All website.

