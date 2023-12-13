More charges brought forward in connection to 2-year-old toddler's death

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday morning, US Attorney Mark Totten brought forward additional charges, for the death of 2-year-old King.

Little King’s life was cut short at the Sunoco gas station on Dunckel Road in October. Authorities said two adults were present, King’s mom, Emma Hoover and her friend Avis Coward. We’re told Coward left King in the car with his mom, where his gun was.

“One minute later, a bullet hole appeared in the car’s window,” Totten said.

Police said after king shot himself, Coward instantly started tampering with evidence. Photos from court documents, show Coward picking up the gun once it fell out the car after the shooting.

Coward was arrested shortly after, and the Yukon, that King was shot in, was found a week later burned in a Lansing field. The gun was found hidden in the wall of a Lansing home. Coward was originally charged federally with being a felon in possession of a firearm, but on Wednesday, US attorney Mark brought forward additional charges against Coward and another individual for tampering with evidence.

“Coward and Gina Schieberl, a 26 year old with conspiracy to tamper with evidence, this offense is punishable by up to 20 years on prison.” Totten said.“Count four also charges Coward and Schieberl with tampering with evidence, which is also 20 years.”

King’s mom was also charged federally with being a felon in passion of a fire arm, this charge comes on top of county level charges she’s facing.

“Involuntary manslaughter, which is a 15 year charge. Second degree child abuse, which is a 10 year felony. Felony in possession of a firearm, which is a 5 year felony. Carrying a concealed weapon in an automobile, which is a 5 year felony. 3 counts of felony firearm, and she’s charged as an habitual offender,” said Ingham County prosecutor John Dewane.

