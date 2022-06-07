Moneyball Pro-Am returns to courts after two year hiatus

LANSING, Mich. — A local basketball league sidelined because of the pandemic is coming back this month to offer athletes and the community a chance to see some action they wouldn’t see anywhere else.

“We’ve been down the last two years but this will be our 17th year operating a summer basketball league right here in Lansing Michigan and we have six teams that we do," said Desmond Ferguson, founder of Moneyball Pro-Am.

Ferguson is a former star basketball player from Lansing who made his mark playing for University of Detroit-Mercy.

When he returned to the area, he said, there was a need for a summer league, so he worked with coaches over at Michigan State University to create one and recruit players.

The league has been a success and he’s excited that it's back this year.

Ferguson says the league gives players a unique opportunity to hone their skills during the summer and gives the public the opportunity to see some of their favorite collegiate players in an intimate setting. One of the best things about the league is that the games are free.

“When you have NCAA division 1 players you can’t charge so all the games are free to the public. Its something I felt that the community needed. It’s summertime and not a whole lot going on and its just a good family-oriented event," said Ferguson.

All of the games will be played at Holt High School.

The league is planning to release its roster for this year on June 30 with games running through early August.

