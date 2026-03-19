LANSING, Mich — Mod pods were a topic of discussion during Mayor Andy Schor’s annual State of the City address Wednesday night, as city leaders continue working to address homelessness and housing instability.

Mayor Andy Schor and HRCS officials highlighted modular “Mod Pod” housing as part of Lansing’s plan to address homelessness, following a citywide study identifying the need for housing stabilization.

The proposed placement of 50 pods sparked community debate, with several initial locations rejected after neighborhood backlash.

City leaders ultimately selected the Ingham County Human Services Building parking lot, which received mixed reactions from residents.

Officials say the pods will include support services like case management, job training, and mental health resources to help residents achieve long-term stability.

WATCH: Mod pods take center stage in Lansing’s housing strategy

Mod pods take center stage in Lansing’s housing strategy

Mayor Schor emphasized that the initiative stems from a broader effort to better understand and respond to homelessness in Lansing.

“We did a comprehensive homelessness study and from that our HRCS team saw the need for housing stabilization, and we started the work on our pods,” Schor said.

The placement of 50 modular pods, acquired by the city last year, has sparked ongoing debate among residents and officials alike.

Several locations were initially proposed, including Debbie Stabenow Park, the former Shabazz School, Comstock Park, Hunter Park, and Reasoner Park. However, strong opposition from nearby residents prompted city officials and advisory board members to reconsider those options.

WATCH:

5 final locations chosen for Lansing Mod Pods, residents weigh in

“This does not belong — I’m totally against it,” one resident said during earlier discussions.

In December, Mayor Schor introduced a sixth potential site: the parking lot of the Ingham County Human Services Building. The proposal received mixed reactions from the community.

“I know it stresses a lot of people out, but we have to do something different,” another resident said.

Ultimately, city leaders and advisory board members recommended the Human Services Building parking lot as the final location.



WATCH:

New mod pod location sparks debate in Lansing neighborhood

Some residents living near the selected site have voiced support for the project. Nevaeh Sutherlin, who lives across the street, said she believes the pods could have a positive impact.

“I think that’s amazing honestly for our community, especially in this neighborhood,” Sutherlin said. “I feel like it’ll give a lot of housing to people who don’t have houses and are struggling in a time of need.”

City officials echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that the pods are designed to provide more than just temporary shelter.

According to Lansing’s Human Resources and Community Services (HRCS) department, the project will include a range of support services aimed at long-term stability.

“We would like to offer intense case management, workforce development, financial literacy, mental and physical health services, skill building, and basic skills,” Daphine Whitfield said. “This type of housing is really what situates a person to be stabilized, maintain their housing, and then have a better quality of life.”

The next phase of the project involves five HRCS planning teams working together to develop a comprehensive strategy to meet the needs of future residents.

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