Mixed reactions from Lansing neighbors after city picks site for mod pods

Mayor Andy Schor approved the Ingham County Human Services Building parking lot on South Cedar Street as the proposed site for 50 modular housing “mod pods.”

The city will begin negotiations with Ingham County, and the plan still requires a vote from county commissioners and zoning approvals.

County Commission Chair Ryan Sebolt supports the location, citing its central access to wrap-around services for unhoused residents.

Some community members have raised concerns about the site, but city leaders aim to have the pods in place by next winter if approved.

The decision marks a significant step forward in the city’s ongoing effort to address homelessness, though discussions with county officials and zoning approvals are still ahead.

Mayor Schor announced earlier this week that he is directing his administration to begin negotiations with Ingham County to move the housing initiative forward at the South Cedar location.

Ryan Sebolt, Chairperson of the Ingham County Board of Commissioners and District 9 representative, expressed support for the proposal.

“I’m really happy about that,” Sebolt said. “This conversation has been a long process, but it did need to be a long process.”

Sebolt says the proximity to existing support services, including ,health and human services ,makes the site particularly suitable for residents who will rely on coordinated assistance.

“It’s actually a central location that is already providing much needed services to folks and would be able to help us provide wrap-around services to the homeless folks that are living in the pods,” he said.

Cassandra Partee, a Lansing resident who was visiting the Human Services Building for assistance, voiced concerns about the placement of the pods in the parking lot.

“I have heard about mod pods and I’ve seen them before, but I think this is not an appropriate place for it to be,” Partee said.

City officials acknowledge that similar concerns were raised about other potential sites during the selection process. Despite pushback, leaders ultimately determined the South Cedar location was the most viable option.

The proposal still requires approval from the Ingham County Board of Commissioners. In addition, the city must complete the necessary zoning paperwork before installation can begin.

If approved, the goal is to have the 50 modular housing units in place by next winter.

