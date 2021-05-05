Missing Mason woman found dead in Isabella County; Lansing man charged in her death

LANSING, Mich. — A 33-year-old Mason woman who was reported missing in February has been found dead in Isabella County and her disappearance is now being investigated as a homicide, police said.

The family of Melissa Nicole Murray reported her missing to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 28, police said.

Police found her dead in Isabella County on March 24.

A 40-year-old Lansing man, Cory Dean Coddingham, is now charged with murder in connection with her killing, police said.

Coddingham, who was already in police custody on an unrelated charge, was arraigned on open murder and felony firearms charges Wednesday in 54-A District Court.

