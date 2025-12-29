Mid-Michigan drivers face slippery roads after rain, snow forecast Monday

Drivers across Mid-Michigan faced challenging road conditions Sunday as rain created slippery surfaces for travelers heading out after Christmas. The wet weather has raised concerns about what Monday's forecast could bring for commuters.

Michael Mercer says he encountered flooding and poor drainage while filling up his gas tank Sunday night, describing the difficult driving conditions.

"There's big old floods on the side of the road, and I'm hitting them left and right and water's just splashing," Mercer said.

The rainy conditions have drivers worried about what's ahead as the work week begins. FOX 47 meteorologist AJ Walker warned that Monday's weather could create even more hazardous driving conditions.

"The road conditions we can expect for Monday are hazardous. The biggest threat is going to be the winds," Walker said. "A more powdery snow that is really going to be susceptible to blow around. So it's going to make it difficult to see. Road conditions could be slick and slippery so you'll definitely want to take your time and stay off the roads if you can."

Mercer emphasized that conditions like these serve as an important reminder for all drivers to remain alert and reduce their speed when traveling.

