Mics Up Gun Down: One Lansing man is using music to help end youth gun violence

Mics Up Guns Down was launched in July by Sean French

Sean French spent 24 years in prison and since his release just one year ago, he has dedicated his time to bringing an end to youth gun violence in Lansing

In the attached story, I spoke with French about his journey to Mics Up Guns Down and how he is noticing change already

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence, one Lansing man is encouraging to youth in my neighborhood to pick the mic's up and put the guns down in his newly launched program aimed at preventing gun violence

"A guy by the name Cj, he is working on this pop track which I was like wow what made you want to do this" said Sean French.

After spending 25 years in prison, Sean french knew he wanted to use his motivation to create a better Lansing for music.

"It attracts the youth and that's what we want we want to attract them into a safe space, into a safe environment where they use their creativity" Sean said.

In July of this year, Mics Up Guns Down was born.

Giving youth in the Lansing community the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the music industry.

"He's kind of got a black eyed peas feel to him and this is called our love no fatigue" Sean described.

All while promoting expression through music rather than violence.

"We have drastically failed the youth here and of course I wasn't a great example being in prison for 24 years but so many of the men in this city are behind bars and so they have been lost without proper guidance and direction" Sean explained.

As a way to correct that, Mics Up Guns Down uses their program to educate teenagers on what passion and proper guidance can do for them.

"Professionalism doesn't call for them being strapped up doesn't call for having a knife or weapon it doesn't call for certain attire so they start to relinquish those things as they become more and more professional" he continued.

Sean says this is just the beginning for them

"Mics up Guns Down is just a catalyst for a bigger vision we created the S.F French Leadership Academy just a week ago" he said.

Making changes one song at a time.

The Mics Up Guns Down program has an open-door policy and is still accepting mentees.

