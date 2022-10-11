Michigan's first Black-owned movie studio finds new home in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A mid-Michigan movie studio has moved into a new space right here in Lansing. With the relocation comes a new mission and purpose.

Amaru owns and operates Greenwood District Studios.

It's the first and only Black-owned movie studio in the state and aims to show kids the movie, TV and music businesses from all angles.

"Everybody can't be a rapper. Everybody can't be an actor. Everybody can't be a singer, but you can learn to be an engineer. You can learn to be a writer," said Amaru.

Greenwood first opened its doors inside the Lansing Mall in the beginning of 2021 but had to close up that same year.

Now, it has a new home in the Advancement Corporation Community Center on East Thomas Street in Lansing.

Derrick Knox heads up the center.

"He teaches kids how to do editing. How to do video shooting and a lot of different things. We're really focused on youth services," said Knox.

Amaru says he was inspired to pursue a career in show business because someone took an interest in him.

Now, he's trying to inspire others.

"I'm a product of the Kalamazoo County Juvenile system. A standup comic came to see us one time. His name was Michael Pritchett, and he was there for an hour and a half. And here I am 23 years later working as a professional standup comedian," said Amaru.

Musical artist, Asia Cherry, is one of his proteges who says she's learned so much for him already.

"Seeing the professional side to it all. Not just me being an artist but being behind the scenes too and learning how to do this for myself," said Cherry.

Greenwood will have production suites, spaces for podcasts, a TV production set and more.

Amaru says he expects to open for business by the end of November.

