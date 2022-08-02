Michigan's 54-A District Court hires eviction and diversion facilitator through a national grant

LANSING, Mich. — Just two weeks into his job as the 54-A District Court’s eviction and diversion facilitator, Ulices Rosa is already thinking about the vibe he wants people to feel when walking into his office.

"I want anyone who comes in to to the room to feel that they are represented,” Rosa said.

Rosa was hired because of a grant from the National Center for State Courts. 54-A District Court was one of 12 courts in the country to be awarded the grant.

“We received $198,000 and that would be over a two-year grant period,” said 54 A District Court Civil Manager Stephanie Blandford.

The money will be used towards Rosa’s salary and to fund things like equipment and resources he may need to do his job.

“He would bridge the resources in the community with the work that the court does” Blindfold said. “He will be trying to help prevent evictions. Or if someone is facing eviction, they can reach out to him and he can help them with financial help or point them in the direction of housing.”

Rosa brings to his new position a four-year degree in organizational management and three years of experience working for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“I dealt with a lot of the community that was being evicted, that needed food assistance, that needed health care, and I even did this work during the pandemic and was able to help people during that unprecedented time,” Rosa said.

Rosa is working from a cubical until his office is completed, but he wants residents who are facing eviction to know that they can now call the 54-A District Court to speak with him.

