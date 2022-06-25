Michigan state health officials to hold third virtual baby fair next week

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials want to make sure families have all the tools they need to take care of their babies.

That's why the state's Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a free virtual baby fair next Tuesday.

This is the third and final baby fair the department is holding this month.

The two-hour event will offer information and resources for new and expecting families, including newborn screening, immunizations and unintentional injury prevention.

Families will have the chance to ask professionals about the different issues associated with properly caring for a baby.

The fair runs from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

More info on the fair can be found on the event's page .

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook