Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Michigan State and Lansing Lugnuts go head-to-head for 15th 'Crosstown Showdown'

'Crosstown Showdown' is back for its 15th annual game
Posted at 3:39 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 15:39:20-04

LANSING, Mich. — Choices can be difficult. Especially when that choice involves rooting for the Lansing Lugnuts or the Michigan State Spartans in their Crosstown Showdown event.

Two very well-known teams in Michigan will take to the diamond on April 4 to bring fans together. This is the 15th year that this game has been played out, and the Lugnuts hold the all-time record of 12 wins to two losses.

The event brings in close to 8,000 people and is a great way to celebrate two great teams and the love for baseball.

Still looking for tickets? You can get them here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021
Isabella Martin, Multimedia Journalist

Isabella Martin

3:46 PM, May 05, 2022

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins & Isabella Martin

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter