Michigan State and Lansing Lugnuts go head-to-head for 15th 'Crosstown Showdown'

LANSING, Mich. — Choices can be difficult. Especially when that choice involves rooting for the Lansing Lugnuts or the Michigan State Spartans in their Crosstown Showdown event.

Two very well-known teams in Michigan will take to the diamond on April 4 to bring fans together. This is the 15th year that this game has been played out, and the Lugnuts hold the all-time record of 12 wins to two losses.

The event brings in close to 8,000 people and is a great way to celebrate two great teams and the love for baseball.

Still looking for tickets? You can get them here.

