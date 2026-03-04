Michigan Republicans propose allowing concealed carry without a license

LANSING, Mich — Republican lawmakers in Michigan this week unveiled a package of bills that would allow residents to carry a concealed firearm without a Concealed Pistol License, known as a CPL.

Under the proposal, requirements for purchasing firearms would remain the same. If the legislation passes, Michigan would become the 30th state to allow constitutional carry.

The bills have drawn both support and opposition.

Michael Lynn Junior has been teaching CPL classes since 2020 and does not support the proposed legislation. He believes the 8 hours of training required to obtain a CPL is crucial.

"A constitutional carry, would make more people have firearms and less people have the education and that's always concerning," Lynn said.

Lynn said the training that comes with a CPL teaches gun owners important legal boundaries.

"You learn what is within the law, how can you stand your ground, how can't you stand your ground," Lynn said.

Steve Dulin is with the Michigan Coalition for Responsible Gun Owners. He said the group supports allowing constitutional carry in Michigan because it would allow people to fully exercise their Second Amendment rights.

Dulin also pointed to current Michigan law, which makes carrying a concealed firearm without a CPL a felony punishable by up to a 5-year prison sentence.

"It is too extreme… because it doesn't require you threaten anyone or you do anything wrong with your gun, you just carrying your gun is enough to kick this 5 year penalty off," Dulin said.

Despite their differences, both sides said they share a common goal.

"We're all in favor of safety," Dulin said.

The package of bills was introduced this week and must go through committee and both chambers of the legislature before reaching the governor's desk. I reached out to Democratic lawmakers for comment but had not heard back as of this report.

