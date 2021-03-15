Michigan Poor People's Campaign rallied at the Capitol, demanding an end to voter suppression

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Poor People’s Campaign gathered at the Capitol with a list of demands.

They wanted an end to voter suppression, for police and law enforcement to be held accountable for abuse of power, an end ti anti-workers’ rights laws, equity in education for all students, better access to mental health care and among other things.

Derrick Knox, co-chair of the Michigan Poor People’s Campaign says that Black and brown communities have suffered the most and more information around voting is necessary to end suppression.

“I think we can provide more accurate information as it relates to voting from a state level, but also from city and county," Knox said.

He also believes that it is important to provide more access to polls in certain areas.

After the rally, the Michigan Poor People’s campaign went to the office of state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and delivered their list of demands.

