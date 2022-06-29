LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan NAACP is teaming up with Black Greek organizations to bring attention to issues impacting people of color.

At least a hundred people from the Divine Nine, the NAACP and the Michigan Legislature spent the day at the Capitol Tuesday talking about policy, breaking bread and rallying for social justice.

The Legislative Action Day is held by the Michigan NAACP each year, but this year they partnered with Black Greek organizations to make their impact stronger.

“We are pleased to have our partners. The sororities and the fraternities, the sister organizations. The AKAs, the Deltas, the Omegas, the Kappas. You see them here in their attire. They have a historic mission. That is to do education, social justice and get involved in the community,” said Detroit NAACP President Wendell Anthony.

The Divine Nine is made up of nine historically Black sororities and fraternities. The combined membership of these organizations is estimated to be about 4 million people nationwide.

“Well politics have always been so controversial, and we’re a non-partisan organization and we’re so proud to stand since 1908 in advocation of fair voting,” said Terri Benton-Ollie, a member of one of the Divine Nine who participated in Tuesday's event.

Some of Tuesday's asks included getting lawmakers to vote down what participants characterized as 39 voter suppression bills in the legislature, advocating for safer schools and participating in get out the vote efforts.

Anthony spoke to the crowd, pointing out that this is the time when people should be motivated to vote out lawmakers who are looking to remove rights and overturn landmark cases like Brown v. Board of Education.

“We have to cut up injustice. We have to cut up those who would stop us from moving forward. We have to cut up injustice and lack of knowledge and make a sandwich and feed justice to our people,” said Anthony.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook