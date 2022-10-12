Michigan makes big push to recruit election workers

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan election leaders are asking voters to step up and dedicate time to work the polls on Election Day.

The Michigan Secretary of State's office is using social media as one of the ways to attract poll workers, which many clerk's offices pull from.

In East Lansing, City Clerk Jennifer Schuster says they are struggling to have a balanced pool.

"We're looking pretty good numbers wise, but we do as city clerks try to balance the party representation at all of our polling locations. So we do try to balance the number of Republicans and Democrats who work at our polling locations. In the city of East Lansing, we can always use more Republican workers," said Schuster.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says his department is right where it needs to be with poll workers, but they are also focused on diversity.

"We reached into that pool and trained about 100 folks last week. We're feeling in pretty good shape. It's always a bit difficult though to mix in new folks with old folks," said Swope.

FOX 47 News reached out to the Secretary of State's Office and found out they've recruited about 11,000 election workers this year.

If you're interested in signing up, we have some links to the application here:



Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook