Michigan honors former Sen. Debbie Stabenow with building dedication

LANSING, Mich — Governor Gretchen Whitmer led a dedication ceremony in Lansing on Wednesday to rename Constitution Hall after longtime Senator Debbie Stabenow.



Gov. Whitmer signed an executive order to officially rename the building.

Former Sen. Stabenow spent 50 years in public service, including the last 24 years as Democratic U.S. Senator for Michigan.

The building will now be known as the Deborah Stabenow Building, honoring her 50 years in public service, including 24 years as a Democratic U.S. Senator for Michigan.



Stabenow chose to retire and didn't run for re-election last November.

During the ceremony, Whitmer praised Stabenow for her long dedication to service and for inspiring the next generation of leaders.

Stabenow thanked public workers for the sacrifices they've made to serve the state.

"There are things we can't do by ourselves... You have to do it together through this thing called government which is public service which is important," Stabenow said.

Whitmer signed an executive order to make the renaming official.

The six-story building was constructed in 2001 and is the largest office building in Lansing.

