Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warns of toll and ticket text scams

LANSING, Mich — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is issuing a new consumer alert to help residents avoid fraudulent text messages claiming unpaid tolls or tickets. The toll and ticket scams are designed to steal personal and financial information by creating a false sense of urgency.

“Fake toll and ticket texts have been sent to phones across Michigan for a while now, but fraudsters are constantly evolving to try to steal our hard-earned money. This alert will help residents stay a step ahead of these scams. Remember, if you receive one of these texts, don’t respond. Report them as spam on your device,” Nessel said.

Over the past year, the Department of Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team has received hundreds of complaints of fraudulent texts. Common versions of a toll or ticket scam include fake court notices, impersonations of government agencies, or fraudulent messages from private toll companies.

Recently, scam messages have included an image claiming to be a “Notice of Civil Infraction Hearing.” The notice falsely claims to be from a district court and warns that recipients must appear in person for a hearing or admit responsibility and pay a penalty before the hearing date. The scam also includes a QR code that leads to a deceptive website.

Other variations of the scam texts claim to be from government agencies such as the Michigan Department of Transportation or Secretary of State, or private companies like SunPass or E-ZPass. These fraudulent messages may demand immediate payment for unpaid tolls or fines and include fake links made to appear official.

Government agencies will not text residents to demand money. They will mail a notice and offer payment options. They will not ask for or take payment by prepaid gift card, wire transfer, cryptocurrency, or a payment app.

Consumers may have received a fake toll scam text if it is unsolicited, sent from an unusually long phone number of 10 or more digits, includes a link that is likely shortened or scrambled, is written with a sense of urgency, contains grammatical and spelling errors, or requests personal or financial information.

Consumers should not reply to these texts or click on links or attachments. Instead, they should use built-in spam-blocking tools on their mobile devices. Consumers can report smishing texts by forwarding them to SPAM (7726) and by sending the texts to the Federal Trade Commission.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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