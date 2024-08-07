MI US SENATE RACE: Slotkin and Rogers Progress to General Election

LANSING, Mich. — The Primary election is over and the candidates for the Michigan US Senate race has trickled down from 5 to 2.

One of the two, is Republican Mike Rogers, a political Vet with more than 20 years of political service in Michigan. If elected, Rogers said he wants to address issues like border security and inflation.

“They want their borders closed,” Rogers said. “They want their community safe, they want the drug trade stopped and they want their pay checks to last so they can afford groceries by the end of the month.”

Moving to the democratic side Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin will be the other candidate facing off with rogers come November.

“My focus is on job creating,” Slotkin said. “Jobs with dignity, union jobs and on the other side, bringing down health care, school and groceries so people could stay in middle class.”