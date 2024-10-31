Meet the 10 year old behind the "I'm cool I voted" sticker

In June, the state of Michigan officials announced they would be hosting an I Voter sticker contest with the hopes of bringing more excitement to the polls

Out of the numerous submissions, Jane Hynous of Grosse Pointe, Gabby Warner of Rockford, Katelyn Stouffer-Hopkins of Lansing , Olivia Smiertka of Holly, Michelle Lekhtman of West Bloomfield, Andrew Brasher of Saint Louis, Kelsey Winiarski of Livonia, Breanna Tanner of Grand Rapids and Madelyn VerVaecke of Livonia were the 9 winners

I caught up with 10 year old Katelyn Stouffer-Hopkins at the Foster Community Center in Lansing and in the attached story you'll hear more from her on what inspired her "I'm Cool I voted" sticker

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This election season all eyes are on the ballot and the sticker you receive after you vote.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here with one of the young artist in my neighborhood who had a hand in making this years election even cooler.

"I will be adding the stars because I can and I like to pay attention to detail" Katelyn Stouffer- Hopkins said.

The main attraction at the polls is of course the ballot but the very close runner up this election season is the stickers.

"Most of them have little small drawings and they are so cute" Katelyn said.

10 year old Katelyn Stouffer- Hopkins knows the power of stickers being a big fan of them herself and when her mom told her about Michigan's I voted sticker contest back in June she was skeptical at first.

"I was like okay I may win.... but what if I lose" she said.

But she decided to head to the drawing board.

"Tried to do other things then failed to do other things then head to redraw because other things failed spectacularly" Katelyn admitted.

And after a few days of hard work she came up with the "I'm cool I voted sticker" which ended up being one of the 9 to be selected as the official Michigan I voted stickers in this years election.

"How does that feel to see your art work on peoples bodies" I asked.

"It made me feel incredibly happy because I made this" she said.

Clerks office employees like Katelyns mom

"Katelyn worked really hard on this sticker and we're working really hard to make sure your vote counts" said Anna Stouffer- Hopkins.

Say the I'm cool I voted sticker along with the werewolf sticker are fan favorites among our neighborhood polling sites

"My friends at school know that I'm famous" Katelyn said.

And both Katelyn and her mom say they are glad that this very drawing is able to bring excitement to the polls.

