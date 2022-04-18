Meals on Wheels seeks volunteer delivery drivers to help with increased service needs

LANSING, Mich. — Meals on Wheels, a program that feeds thousands of seniors and people living with disabilities, is looking for volunteers as it returns to pre-pandemic service.

The Tri-County Office on Aging runs the local Meals on Wheels program and serves senior citizens and others in Eaton, Ingham and Clinton counties.

When the pandemic hit, the agency reduced its service to once a week, but, now that restrictions have been lifted, it will resume daily deliveries.

In order to meet the increased demand, volunteer delivery drivers are needed.

Drivers can choose how often they’d like to work.

If you’d like to learn more about becoming a delivery driver for Meals on Wheels click here: Meals on Wheels volunteer application

