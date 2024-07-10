Mayor Schor selects a new Police Chief for Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has announced his choice of Lansing Police Department Interim Chief Robert Backus to serve as Lansing’s next Chief of Police.

Backus has been with the Lansing Police Department for over 24 years, most recently serving as Assistant Chief for the last two years.

Backus started his law enforcement career with the Lansing Police Department as an Explorer at the age of 15.

He was hired as an LPD cadet in 1999, and sworn in after graduating from the Mid-Michigan Police Academy in 2000.

Backus is also a graduate of Michigan State University’s Criminal Justice Program and holds of a Master of Science Degree from Ferris State University in Criminal Justice Administration.

Schor will now forward his recommendation to the Lansing Police Board of Commissioners for their approval.

