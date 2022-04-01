Mayor Schor proposes hazard pay for city employees who worked through pandemic

LANSING, Mich. — There were some city workers who simply couldn’t work from home even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is proposing $2 million in federal COVID relief money to offer hazard pay to those employees.

“They were still working and they worked through a pandemic. They risked getting coronavirus," Schor said. "And because our employees, many of them are eligible, we would like to give them a bonus for the service they did through the pandemic.”

Mayor Schor estimates that about 300 city workers would be eligible for this money.

“We don't have a list yet finalized of how many employees," he said. "So it could be somewhere around $5,000 to $5,500 per employee.”

Mayor Schor says the details aren’t ironed out just yet but many employees from first responders to wastewater plant workers could be eligible.

