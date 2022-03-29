Mayor Schor proposes $241 million budget to council

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has proposed a $241 million budget for fiscal year 2023. That’s a 1.2 percent increase than last year’s budget.

“You know, we’re in a lot better shape and that’s exciting,” Schor said. “We’re now able to do a few newer things, especially with the assistance of the federal government.”

On Monday, Schor presented his budget proposal to council, starting with the millions the city plans to spend on road and street repairs.

“We’ll be putting about $2.7 million into major street and bridge work. We’ll be putting almost $2 million into local street repairs and we’re dedicating $200,000 just for side walks,” Schor said.

The budget proposal suggests over 20% of the $241 million to be used towards public safety.

The Lansing Fire Department will be given over $21 million and the Lansing Police Department will be given over $28 million, which includes $1.3 million federal dollars to start the crisis assessment team.

“That team would be made up of EMTs, police officers and social workers and they will be deployed in certain situations that make sense, where there does not need to be a high police presence or an armed police presence,” said Councilwoman Patricia Spitzley.

Schor hopes to spend two thirds of the budget to hire additional staff within various city departments. One of those departments is the city’s HR department. The budget proposals allocate over $2 million for HR. Schor said HR needs that money for additional help, especially given the city currently has over 100 vacant positions.

“We’re going to add a hiring specialist who also does recruiting. We’re looking at a deputy director for that department and we’re looking at a wellness specialist within that department,” Schor said.

City council members received the 150 page budget proposal less than 24 hours ago, and they’re still reviewing it.

Spitzley said she’s not opposed to asking them tough questions before supporting the budget proposal.

“I’m anticipating asking the questions that a resident would want to know, and I may have the answer or I may not, but I have to ask the questions that residents tell me,” she said.

Click here to view the full budget proposal.

