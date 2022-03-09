Mayor Schor delivers State of the City Address with focus on transformation

LANSING, Mich. — Mayor Andy Schor delivered the State of the City address with a major focus on transformation.

During his speech, Schor discussed the importance of the General Motors investment in the area, plans for a new $2.6 billion battery plant and putting hundreds of millions toward the plants that are already here.

The Mayor also talked about the Lansing Ovation project, which is a new entertainment venue slated to be built downtown.

Gun violence also took center stage.

“Too many people are using guns to settle arguments. It seems that anyone in Lansing can get a firearm," said Schor. "Young people are using guns to settle petty arguments and it has to stop. Every death due to gun violence is tragic. What we’re seeing in Lansing and throughout the nation is unprecedented and tragic."

Schor is asking residents to step up to curb the spike in violence by contacting Crime Stoppers or the police.

He says his administration is using other tools like community policing, social workers and beefed up patrols.

