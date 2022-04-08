Mayor Schor announces new investment to help Lansing students graduate

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is pledging to invest in graduation coordinators for the Lansing School District. The positions, paid for with American Rescue Plan dollars, are meant to help students finish high school.

“We need these graduation coordinators that can help our kids to graduate," Schor said.

Schor pledged $400,000 of American Rescue Plan money over the next two years to launch the program. The graduation coordinators will work with students and their families to make sure they stay on track to graduate.

Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner explained that programs like this one have been implemented with success in some districts in Georgia.

“The reason why today is so important is that I want people to see this as the beginning of the stronger relationship between the city of Lansing and school district of Lansing," Shuldiner said.

Mayor Schor plans to present his full plan for American Rescue Plan dollars in Lansing to the city council on Monday.

