Mayor Andy Schor reviews progress on his 2025 State of the City promises

LANSING, Mich — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is delivering his ninth State of the City speech, prompting a look back at the progress made on promises from his 2025 address regarding economic development, housing, roads and public safety.

When we talked to Schor this week, he told me major projects touted in 2025 are expected to be done in the near future.

"We’re working on a new city hall, that's expected to be done in October. We’d like to see an ovation concert hall, and now we’re having that it's going to be built and 550 new housing units for fixed incomes will be coming," Schor said.

In his 2025 address, Schor talked significant investments in housing.

"In 2025 we’re making incredible strides in housing with plans to spend $4.7 million on it," Schor said.

A year after that promise, the city says they have only spent about $3 million on housing.

Schor also focused on infrastructure in 2025.

"I look forward to working with our legislatures and governor to put more money into our roads," Schor said.

Schor told me that collaboration is still strong and has resulted in the city receiving an additional $3 million. That funding is on top of the $17 million Lansing already receives for roads.

"We're going to be looking at a lot of different methods we could use to spend this money in the most efficient way," Schor said.

Schor's 2025 address also hit on public safety goals.

"We plan to be fully staffed for LPD this year," Schor said.

A year later, that plan has not happened. The Lansing Police Department is still 20 officers short of being fully staffed, which is why Schor says they are focusing on recruitment.

"We do have good ways we could recruit, like when someone is going into the academy, we will sponsor them," Schor said.

As that effort continues, neighbors like Jill Domnrowksi hope to see continued progress on the promises of the past.

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